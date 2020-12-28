President-elect Joe Biden says his team facing 'roadblocks' from Trump's administration

Following his briefing by his national security and foreign policy agency review teams "on their findings and key challenges that the Biden-Harris administration will inherit," President-elect Joe Biden said the transition into the White House has been met with "roadblocks" from Trump's administration.

Biden said his team has not received cooperation from the Office of Management and Budget and the Defense Department calling it "nothing short of irresponsibility."

"We've encountered roadblocks from the political leadership of the Department of Defense & the Office of Management and Budget. Right now, we're just not getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility," Biden said.

Biden also spoke about the recent massive cyberattack that breached numerous government agencies.

"We need to close the gap between where our capabilities are now and where they need to be, to better deter, detect, disrupt and respond to those sorts of intrusions in the future," Biden said.

Biden said the last four years saw "our security jeopardized by the go-it-alone approach of this administration" and brought "a lot of damage" to American leadership.

"The truth is the challenges we face today can't be solved by any one country acting alone," Biden said in front of his team. "I'm eager to hear your assessment."