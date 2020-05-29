LIVE: President Donald Trump briefs nation amid George Floyd protests, coronavirus pandemic

President Donald Trump says he will hold a press conference in the White House Rose Garden on Friday, as anti-police brutality demonstrations take place around the U.S. and the country deals with the continued threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's presser will come moments after Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested in connection with the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after he was taken into custody by police in Minneapolis on Monday.

Floyd's death has sparked protests across the country. On Thursday night, rioters set fire to a police station in Minneapolis; seven people were shot during demonstrations in Louisville; and at least one protester was hit by a car in Denver.

Trump has already called for the FBI to conduct an expedited investigation into the death of Floyd.

Trump's address will come hours after Twitter made history by "hiding" one of his tweets from his timeline. In his tweet, Trump called those looting amid protests in Minneapolis "THUGS" and threatened to have the national guard shoot at those who are looting.

Twitter said Friday that Trump's tweet violated its terms of service against "glorifying violence."

The move came hours after Trump signed an executive order in an attempt to regulate what he views as an "anti-conservative bias" by social media companies.

Trump's address also comes as the U.S. death count amid the coronavirus pandemic climbed above 100,000 this week.

Trump will brief reporters beginning at 2 p.m.