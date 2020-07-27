President Donald Trump says he won't visit Capitol to pay respects to Rep. John Lewis

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will not be visiting the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to pay his respects to Rep. John Lewis.

During a press gaggle at the White House ahead of his departure, Trump was asked if he would be visiting the Capitol building, where Lewis is lying in state.

"No, I won't be going. No," Trump said.

Trump will be touring a biotech firm in North Carolina Monday afternoon before returning to Washington in the evening.

According to The Associated Press, Vice President Mike Pence and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to pay respects Monday afternoon or evening.

Funeral services for Lewis took place in Alabama over the weekend. On Monday, his body was flown to Washington and then escorted to the Capitol building by motorcade. Lewis will lie in state Monday evening and will be laid to rest following a funeral service in his home state of Georgia on Thursday.