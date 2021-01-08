President Donald Trump returns to Twitter, urges calm from supporters

One day after President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was suspended amid violent protests at the Capitol, the president decried the violence that took place during the counting of the Electoral College.

For months, Trump claimed that the election was “stolen” and “rigged,” but after the Electoral College formalized President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Trump said that his goal was to “ensure the integrity of the vote.” Several dozen court rulings had done that for him.

On Wednesday, Trump directed supporters to march to the Capitol, adding, “You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”

Within hours, the Capitol was under siege as Trump supporters pushed passed officers who failed to hold the mob back. Four people died inside the Capitol, including a Trump supporter from San Diego who was shot by a Capitol police officer. Three others died from unspecified medical emergencies.

Trump decried the violence, but stopped at taking responsibility for the attack on the Capitol.

“America is and must always be a nation of law and order,” Trump said. “The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

"Tempers must be cooled and calm restored," Trump added.

The message Trump gave to supporters amid the riots on Wednesday was completely different.

"We have to have peace. So go home. We love you; you're very special," Trump said in a video message on Wednesday. The video was later blocked on Twitter.

Trump added that his administration will conduct a orderly transition with the "new administration." He does not mention Biden by name.