President Biden pays tribute to fallen Capitol officer who died in Jan. 6 riot

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid tribute to Officer Brian Sicknick late Tuesday as the officer’s remains lain in honor in the US Capitol rotunda.

The Bidens made a brief visit as hundreds of members of the US Capitol Police also were on hand to mourn the officer's death. Before the Bidens’ arrival, congressional leaders held a arrival ceremonial for Sicknick’s remains.

Sicknick is the fifth non-government leader to lay in honor in the US Capitol rotunda.

Sicknick died on Jan. 7, one day after being severely injured as a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol. Trump faces a Senate trial next week for allegedly instigating the riot that led up to Sicknick’s death. If convicted, Trump could be barred from holding federal office ever again, although it is doubtful enough Republican senators will vote to convict.

Sicknick was among five people who died following the riot.

“The family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick thanks the Congressional leadership for bestowing this historic honor on our fallen American hero,” Sicknick’s family said in a statement. “We also wish to express our appreciation to the millions of people who have offered their support and sympathies during this difficult time. Knowing our personal tragedy and loss is shared by our nation brings hope for healing.”

A viewing and ceremony for members of Congress will be held on Wednesday. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a public viewing.

Following the riot at the US Capitol, the chief for the US Capitol Police, the House sergeant at arms and the Senate sergeant at arms all resigned.

In the weeks since, thousands of National Guard troops have guarded the Capitol with fencing being erected.