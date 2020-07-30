Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

President Barack Obama to give eulogy for Rep. John Lewis

items.[0].image.alt
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington.
President Barack Obama to give eulogy for Rep. John Lewis
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jul 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-30 08:56:01-04

After several days of public memorials in Alabama and Washington, D.C., Rep. John Lewis will be laid to rest in Atlanta following a funeral service at a historic church with connections to the Civil Rights Movement.

Lewis' funeral will take place Thursday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — the same church that was formerly led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Former President Barack Obama will deliver a eulogy to Lewis during Thursday's service. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will also be in attendance.

President Donald Trump did not attend a public viewing for Lewis that was held in the Capitol Rotunda earlier this week.

Thursday's service marks the culmination of nearly a week of celebrations of the longtime Georgia congressman and civil rights leader. In Alabama, Lewis' casket was carried by horse-drawn carriage across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama — the place where he was beaten by police nearly 50 years ago while marching for voting rights. That march inspired the passage of the Voting Rights Act just a few months later.

On Monday, Lewis' body was flown to Washington, where his body laid in state at the Capitol Building — an honor only afforded to the most highly respected lawmakers.

Following Thursday's service, Lewis will be buried at Atlanta's South View Cemetery — the same cemetery where King is buried.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!