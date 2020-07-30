President Barack Obama to give eulogy for Rep. John Lewis

After several days of public memorials in Alabama and Washington, D.C., Rep. John Lewis will be laid to rest in Atlanta following a funeral service at a historic church with connections to the Civil Rights Movement.

Lewis' funeral will take place Thursday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — the same church that was formerly led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Former President Barack Obama will deliver a eulogy to Lewis during Thursday's service. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will also be in attendance.

President Donald Trump did not attend a public viewing for Lewis that was held in the Capitol Rotunda earlier this week.

Thursday's service marks the culmination of nearly a week of celebrations of the longtime Georgia congressman and civil rights leader. In Alabama, Lewis' casket was carried by horse-drawn carriage across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama — the place where he was beaten by police nearly 50 years ago while marching for voting rights. That march inspired the passage of the Voting Rights Act just a few months later.

On Monday, Lewis' body was flown to Washington, where his body laid in state at the Capitol Building — an honor only afforded to the most highly respected lawmakers.

Following Thursday's service, Lewis will be buried at Atlanta's South View Cemetery — the same cemetery where King is buried.