Prepare to spring clocks forward for daylight saving time this weekend

It’s almost that time of year again – time to spring our clocks forward for daylight saving time.

We’ll lose an hour this weekend when our clocks jump an hour ahead early Sunday morning, going from 1:59 a.m. to 3 a.m.

The point of daylight saving time is to make better use of daylight. The Department of Transportation says that it saves energy, prevents deadly traffic accidents and reduces crime.

Not everyone is fan of messing with the time though. In fact, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t spring forward or fall back.

Lawmakers in other states are trying to follow suit. Bills that would make daylight saving year-round have been introduced in Florida, Washington, California and Oregon. The states would still need federal approval for that to go into effect.

Adjusting to daylight saving time has been blamed for spikes in heart attacks and car accidents as people get used to a new sleep schedule.

A survey from the Associated Press shows that 70 percent of Americans want to put an end to switching the clocks.

