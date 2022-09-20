Prepare for an excellent view of Jupiter as the gas giant nears earth

You might want to pull out your binoculars to witness a rare space event.

On top of Jupiter's opposition, which is when the planet looks larger and brighter, the gas giant will also be closer to Earth than it has been in the last 59 years, NASA reports.

Since both the Earth and Jupiter do not orbit the sun in perfect circles, there are times when the planets pass each other at various distances.

Jupiter's opposition happens about once every 13 months, NASA explained, but its close approach to Earth at the same time is truly rare.

Experts from NASA said viewers will be able to spot details on the planet using a good pair of binoculars or even better, a telescope. But, you'll probably be able to see the bright planet with just the naked eye.

The rare event will happen a few days before and after Monday, September 26, 2022.

When the two planets pass in orbit, NASA said the gas giant will be about 367 million miles away from Earth. At their furthest points, Earth and Jupiter are 600 million miles apart.