Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots each near $500M ahead of next drawings

Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are nearing $500 million each ahead of the drawings later this week.

The Powerball rose to $470 million after no one matched all five numbers in addition to the bonus powerball during Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 01-20-22-60-66, and the powerball was 3. The next drawing is Saturday night.

No one hit the Mega Millions on Tuesday night and that jackpot is now at $490 million for Friday night's drawing. Tuesday's winning numbers were 20-43-51-55-57, with a megaball of 4.

Each ticket is $2.