Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots each near $500M ahead of next drawings

items.[0].image.alt
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jan 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-07 09:50:24-05

Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are nearing $500 million each ahead of the drawings later this week.

The Powerball rose to $470 million after no one matched all five numbers in addition to the bonus powerball during Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 01-20-22-60-66, and the powerball was 3. The next drawing is Saturday night.

No one hit the Mega Millions on Tuesday night and that jackpot is now at $490 million for Friday night's drawing. Tuesday's winning numbers were 20-43-51-55-57, with a megaball of 4.

Each ticket is $2.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.