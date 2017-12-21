Porch pirate steals Utah boy's life-saving medication

A Utah boy was briefly without his life-saving medication after someone stole a package off his family's porch.

The three-month supply of medicine for the 4-year-old’s kidney costs about $5,000. It was swiped from the family's porch exactly a week before Christmas, leaving a single dad worried about how he could replace it in time for his son.

Cody Taylor, the boy's father, says he’s had medication delivered right to his door for years and never had a problem until this week.

“He’s my little miracle. He's my hero. Because of everything he's gone through, I can't complain about life,” Taylor said of his son.

Austin was born with several severe birth defects. Doctors weren't sure he'd survive.

“They gave him a 25 percent chance of living three months,” Taylor said. “He's so strong and always fighting,” Cody said.

After struggling with stage five kidney failure since the time of his birth, Austin received a kidney transplant two years ago.

“It was a huge relief because we knew he wasn't in kidney failure anymore and that upped his life expectancy and health by so much,” Taylor said.

Because of the transplant, Austin takes medicine so his body doesn't reject the kidney. Taylor got a notification this week that Austin's medication had been delivered.

“Usually ... I expect to see the boxes as I pull up, but there was nothing there," Cody said.

Taylor was worried his insurance wouldn't cover the costs of replacing it, and he knew his small family couldn't afford the $5,000 price tag.

“Luckily my SUV is paid off. I was prepared to take out a loan and pay for the medication outright,” Taylor said.

Thankfully, after days of working with insurance, he got the medication covered. While he is frustrated with the package thief, he is overwhelmed with support from the community.

“We have gotten so much love and so much support that I just couldn't believe it,” Taylor said.

Taylor has this message for the person who stole his son’s medication.

“You don't know who you're hurting by your actions. It could range from ruining someone’s Christmas to threatening someone's life. You just never know,” Taylor said.

A company called “The Porch Locker” has donated a lock box to the Taylors for future deliveries of Austin’s medication will be safe.

