Poll: Donald Trump and Michelle Obama are most admired man and woman of 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump and former first lady Michelle Obama are America’s most admired man and woman of 2020, according to a new Gallup poll.

Trump’s ranking this year ends former President Barack Obama’s 12-year run as the nation’s most admired man. He’s tied with former president Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever.

Gallup says Trump’s dominant popularity among Republicans put him over the top this year, because Democrats split their vote among multiple public figures. Trump was followed up by Obama, President-elect Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Pope Francis.

Meanwhile, this is the third year in a row that Michelle has been named most admired woman by Gallup. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris came in second this year, first lady Melania Trump was third and Oprah Winfrey rounded out the top four.

According to Gallup, White House occupants have figured prominently when it has asked Americans to name the man and woman they admire most over the years. With that being said, Obama, Trump and Biden will likely remain strong contenders in the years to come.

Gallup predicts Trump could continue to take the top spot if Democrats keep splitting their vote and Harris could overcome Michelle with her new national profile.

