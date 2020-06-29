Police wage water fight with kids whose apartment pool is closed due to COVID-19

FAIRFIELD, Calif. – Police officers in Northern California stepped up to help some children cool off on a hot summer day.

The Fairfield Police Department says some of its officers were responding to an area apartment complex when they noticed several kids playing outside in the heat.

Unfortunately, police say the youngsters weren’t able to enjoy the community’s pool because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Seeing this was no way to spend a hot summer afternoon, police say they came up with a plan to use their own money to purchase dozens of water guns and buckets of water balloons for the kids.

When police returned, a water fight began, and the officers got in on the fun.



“The ensuing water fight left a lot of soaked uniforms and plenty of smiling faces,” wrote police.

The department posted video and photos of the interaction on social media, saying that their community is stronger together.

“Transparency and trust in our community with regards to how we protect and serve you is our top priority – we understand that the more we are able to open our doors to you on all levels, the more we can connect, communicate, and work together,” wrote the department.

