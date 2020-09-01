Menu

Police: Teacher with far-right ties harassed health officer

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP
This booking photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows Alan Viarengo, 55. Authorities say Viarengo, a California community college instructor with ties to the far-right, anti-government "boogaloo" movement is in custody following his arrest for allegedly sending more than two dozen threatening letters to a county health officer during the coronavirus pandemic. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office arrested Viarengo, last week and seized large amounts of firearms and explosives from his family's home. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Police: Teacher with far-right ties harassed health officer
Posted at 3:34 PM, Sep 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-01 18:34:19-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California community college instructor with ties to the far-right extremist "boogaloo" movement is in custody on suspicion of sending misogynistic and threatening letters to a county health officer involving the pandemic.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that deputies arrested 55-year-old Alan Viarengo and seized 138 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition from his home in Gilroy.

Viarengo is charged with felony counts of stalking and threatening a public official.

Dr. Sara Cody, the health officer for Santa Clara County, has been one of the nation's most visible proponents of social distancing and wearing masks.

His attorney defended Viarengo as a respected professor.

