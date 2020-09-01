Police: Teacher with far-right ties harassed health officer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California community college instructor with ties to the far-right extremist "boogaloo" movement is in custody on suspicion of sending misogynistic and threatening letters to a county health officer involving the pandemic.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that deputies arrested 55-year-old Alan Viarengo and seized 138 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition from his home in Gilroy.

Viarengo is charged with felony counts of stalking and threatening a public official.

Dr. Sara Cody, the health officer for Santa Clara County, has been one of the nation's most visible proponents of social distancing and wearing masks.

His attorney defended Viarengo as a respected professor.