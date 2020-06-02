Police say NYPD sergeant struck by car, seriously injured in Bronx hit-and-run amid ongoing unrest

NEW YORK — An NYPD sergeant was seriously injured when he was struck by a car that fled the scene in the Bronx early Tuesday amid overnight riots in the borough, police said.

According to authorities, the officer was hit by a black sedan around 12:45 a.m. local time in the Mount Eden neighborhood of the borough.

The sergeant was rushed to a nearby hospital and is listed in serious condition, officials said.

No arrests have been made as police continue looking for the driver of that car after it fled the scene.

NYPD officers were in the area due to reports of burglaries and vandalism in the area, but it is not clear if the individuals in the car were involved in any of this other crime.

The incident comes as chaos, looting and destruction spread across the city overnight despite the 11 p.m. curfew Monday night.

This story was originally published by Mark Sundstrom on WPIX in New York.

