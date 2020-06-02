Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Police say NYPD sergeant struck by car, seriously injured in Bronx hit-and-run amid ongoing unrest

items.[0].image.alt
Ambulance in traffic
Police say NYPD sergeant struck by car, seriously injured in Bronx hit-and-run amid ongoing unrest
Posted at 4:29 AM, Jun 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 07:29:14-04

NEW YORK — An NYPD sergeant was seriously injured when he was struck by a car that fled the scene in the Bronx early Tuesday amid overnight riots in the borough, police said.

According to authorities, the officer was hit by a black sedan around 12:45 a.m. local time in the Mount Eden neighborhood of the borough.

The sergeant was rushed to a nearby hospital and is listed in serious condition, officials said.

No arrests have been made as police continue looking for the driver of that car after it fled the scene.

NYPD officers were in the area due to reports of burglaries and vandalism in the area, but it is not clear if the individuals in the car were involved in any of this other crime.

The incident comes as chaos, looting and destruction spread across the city overnight despite the 11 p.m. curfew Monday night.

This story was originally published by Mark Sundstrom on WPIX in New York.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.