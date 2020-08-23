Police respond to shooting at Kentucky mall, not an active shooter incident

LEXINGTON, Kent. - Police have responded to a shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at Fayette Mall.

FAYETTE MALL INCIDENT Police have responded to a shooting at Fayette Mall that happened around 4 p.m. Sunday. Please avoid the area. We will provide more information as it becomes available. #lexingtonky #fayettemall @FayetteMall — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) August 23, 2020

WLEX arrived at the scene where the mall was on lockdown surrounded by several police vehicles.

Police say this is not an active shooter incident.

"The mall is currently being evacuated and officers are checking each store. Mall patrons and employees are being sheltered on LexTran buses. Please continue to avoid the area if possible," said the Lexington Police Department.

This video from Chris Floyd shows people being escorted out of the mall.

Some road closures are happening now in the area of Fayette Mall.

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto responded to the shooting at Fayette Mall with the following statement:

Police say parents with teenagers inside the mall can park in front of the Olive Garden on Nicholasville Rd. to pick them up.

This story was first reported by Eli Gehn at WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.