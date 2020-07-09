Menu

Police: Pop Smoke's social media led killers to LA home

Tracy Awino/AP
This image released by Republic Records shows rapper Pop Smoke. Authorities believe rising rapper, whose legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February after his social media posts led five suspects to the house he was renting. Police arrested the suspects Thursday morning in Los Angeles. (Tracy Awino/Republic Records via AP)
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jul 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-09 18:23:41-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities believe rising rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February after his social media posts led five suspects to the house he was renting.

Police arrested the suspects Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

Pop Smoke's legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson.

Police had initially discounted a robbery theory in the days after the 20-year-old New York rapper's death Feb. 19 at a home in the Hollywood Hills.

Now, authorities say the group likely went to the home because they knew Pop Smoke was there from the social media posts.

