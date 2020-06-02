Police officers take a knee with protesters in Michigan

TROY, Michigan — As protesters took to the streets to call for justice for George Floyd, officers with the Troy Police Department took a moment to show solidarity with demonstrators.

During Monday's protest, demonstrators marched peacefully to city hall and to the Troy Police Station. While marching along Big Beaver Road, protesters filled the street Monday and chanted, "black lives matter."

At one point, officers with the Troy and Birmingham police departments blocked off a roadway. When protesters asked if the officers would take a knee with them, the officers did just that.

To the sound of applause and cheers, the officers knelt for a few seconds. The protesters dispersed moments later.

This story was originally published by Cara Ball on WXYZ in Detroit.