Police: NYC son charged with murder after striking mom in head in 'jealous rage'

NEW YORK -- A Bronx man is facing murder charges after his mother was found dead in their apartment early Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

Police say Carmen Aponte, 66, was discovered by her adult daughter around 1:30 a.m. when she came home to the family's apartment on Seneca Avenue, near Faile Street in the Hunts Point section.

Responding officers say they found the woman unconscious in her bed with injuries to her head. EMS responded and pronounced the mother dead at the scene.

Later Wednesday, police announced Aponte's adult son was arrested in connection with her death.

Police believe Steven Castro, 40, struck his mother in the head with an object during a "jealous rage."

It was not immediately clear what the object was or what sparked the man's rage.

Castro is now facing charges including murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

This story was originally published by Mark Sundstrom at WPIX.