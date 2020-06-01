Menu

Police, National Guard shoot man dead in Louisville while enforcing curfew

Authorities say they were returning fire
A protester walks with police officers during a protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor, a black woman, was fatally shot by police in her home in March. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jun 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-01 09:35:14-04

A man in Louisville was shot and killed Monday morning when police officers and members of the National Guard say they "returned fire" while clearing a parking lot of people breaking curfew.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad confirmed the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a business on West Broadway. He said officers and the National Guard were called to break up a large group of people who had gathered there after the city's curfew when someone fired a shot at them.

Conrad did not specify whether it was a police officer or a military member that fired the fatal shot. No information about the deceased man has been released.

It’s unclear if the person killed was the one who fired at law enforcement.

According to NBC News, the city had instituted a "dusk until dawn" curfew to curtail riots following peaceful protests against police brutality. CBS News reports that 40 people were arrested in the city in connection with demonstrations in the city on Sunday evening.

Protesters across the country have been calling for justice for George Floyd, a man who died in Minneapolis Police custody on Memorial Day. Video from the incident shows at least one officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes as he struggled to breathe.

Demonstrators in Louisville are also calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was shot and killed in her home in March. Officers entered Taylor's home on a "no-knock warrant" when her boyfriend shot at the officers thinking they were intruders. Police then returned fire, shooting and killing Taylor.

