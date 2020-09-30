Police: Man used stolen IDs to buy luxury cars, apartments in Florida and Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man is accused of using other people's identities to buy luxury cars and lease apartments in Kentucky and Florida.

39-year-old Kenneth Mobley was arrested earlier this month as part of investigations by Lexington Police and the Kentucky State Police-Vehicle Investigations Unit.

Five cars valued at around $305,000 were recovered as part of these investigations.

Lexington police say back in March, detectives learned Mobley used an Oregon man's identity and a fraudulent check to buy a BMW convertible from a Kentucky car dealership and rent an apartment. Mobley was arrested later that month in Tampa, Florida.

In early September, police say detectives learned Mobley was possibly back in Kentucky. Evidence ultimately linked to him was found at multiple police scenes in Lexington, including the collision of a Dodge Charger Hellcat that was left abandoned on Chestnut Street.

Lexington Police Department A Dodge Charger abandoned after an accident. Officers arrested the driver for allegedly using stolen identities to buy cars and rent apartments.

Investigators learned Mobley allegedly used a California man's identity to obtain that vehicle, a second Dodge Charger Hellcat, and two Maserati coupes.

The man's identity was also used to rent apartments in Clearwater, Florida, and Lexington and Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Detectives located Mobley in his Nicholasville apartment on September 3. Investigators found two handguns, blank credit cards, checks, a credit card re-embossing machine, fraudulent driver's licenses from California and New Jersey, as well as a small amount of heroin and methamphetamine.

Lexington Police Department A car linked to a man arrested for using stolen identities.

Mobley faces charges of Receiving Goods by Fraud, Identity Theft, Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, Receiving Stolen Property, False Making or Embossing of Credit Cards, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Controlled Substances.

Mobley is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

This story originally reported by Jordan Mickle on LEX18.com.