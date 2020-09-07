Police in Kentucky pull vehicle over with drawn-on license plate

MILLERSBURG, Kent. - Police in Kentucky pulled over a vehicle after noticing that the license plate looked out of the ordinary.
On Sept. 2, officers with the Millersburg Police Department pulled over a vehicle after noticing that the license plate was drawn-on.
After more investigating, the officers later learned that the driver also had no insurance and was driving on a suspended license.
The identity of the driver was not released.
The department added a "pro-tip" to their Facebook post about the incident: "Don't forget to draw the registration sticker."
Millersburg is located 100 miles east of Louisville.