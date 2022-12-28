Police: Homeless woman gives birth in woods, abandons baby

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A homeless New Hampshire woman is accused of giving birth in the woods and abandoning her newborn in a cold tent.

Officers say she entered not guilty pleas on multiple charges Tuesday.

Police reports reveal a 911 call came in just before 12:30 a.m. Monday from a mother who was experiencing pregnancy problems in the woods.

When first responders arrived, Alexendra Eckersley, the mother, told them she had given birth prematurely. The search for the baby began soon after.

Investigators allege Eckersley intentionally sent crews to the wrong area, saying after an hour, she eventually told them the baby's true location.

Crews raced down a walking trail only accessible on foot and located the newborn boy in a tent with no heat.

At the time, it was only 18 degrees.

First responders did rescue breathing as they carried the baby out of the wood into a waiting manchester fire truck.

The baby boy was transferred to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where he is improving.

As for his mother, fire officials say she also needed medical attention. Eckersley will be arraigned on felony reckless conduct charges once she is released from the hospital.

She pleaded not guilty Tuesday via phone from the hospital.

----

