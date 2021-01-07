Police, FBI ask public to help identify persons of interest who stormed Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Authorities in Washington D.C. are asking the public to help identify persons of interest who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released photos Thursday of numerous individuals who officers say committed various criminal acts in the district following President Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally.

Most of the people in the images are facing unlawful entry charges after they violently forced their way into the Capitol. Others may also be charged for stolen property, as some took items from the building when they exited.

The insurgent mob of Pro-Trump protesters prompted the Capitol to lock down and delayed Congress from confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

In the end, four people died amid the protests that sought to overturn the election in President Donald Trump’s favor. One person was shot by a police officer, and the others suffered medical emergencies.

In a statement, Metro police said there are peaceful protests in D.C. on a daily basis and that the same rules apply for all demonstrations. So, when demonstrators destroy property or hurt others, police say they’ll take action.

“MPD rarely has to make an arrest at a demonstration but in the event that we do, know that it will be done safely and respectfully,” wrote the department.

Anyone who can identify the individuals in the released images or has knowledge of any of the incidents is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to the department's tip line at 50411.

The MPD currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in D.C.

FBI also investigating the riot

The FBI says it’s also seeking information related to the violent activity seen at the Capitol building on Wednesday. In a statement, the bureau said it’s asking the public to help identify the individuals who actively instigated violence in D.C.

If you witnessed unlawful violent actions, the FBI says to submit any information, photos or videos that coule be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

“Please use this form to submit any images, videos, or other multimedia files you have related to possible violations of federal law committed,” wrote the FBI. “Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity.”

You can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

