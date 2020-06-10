Police confirm two sets of human remains were found on Chad Daybell's property

Police in Rexburg, Idaho have confirmed that investigators found two sets of human remains during a search of Chad Daybell's home.

Chad Daybell is the husband of Lori Vallow. Vallow's two children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have been missing since September.

The police said the remains are "unidentified," but did specify their update was in regards to the case of the missing children.

Daybell was arrested Tuesday shortly after police served a search warrant on his home in Idaho. He faces two counts of evidence destruction, alteration or concealment.

Two criminal complaints allege Daybell willfully concealed or aided and abetted in the willful concealment of human remains, "knowing that said human remains were about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in a felony proceeding, inquiry and/or investigation authorized by law, with the intent to prevent it from being so produced, used and/or discovered."

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in connection with her children's disappearance on Feb. 20 and was extradited back to Idaho. She remained jailed despite several attempts to lower her bond.

JJ and Tylee went missing in September, shortly after Daybell and Vallow married. Daybell's former wife, Tammy, died of what was believed to be natural causes shortly before Daybell and Vallow married. Vallow's former husband also died under suspicious circumstances in 2019.

Daybell is due for his first court appearance at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

This story was originally published by KIVI in Bosie, Idaho.