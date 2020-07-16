Menu

Police capture runaway kangaroo in Florida

A kangaroo on the loose in Fort Lauderdale is apprehended by police.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 16, 2020
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police apprehended a kangaroo that was on the loose Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Residents living near North Andrews Avenue and 13th Street reported seeing a runaway kangaroo hopping through their neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale police officers arrived and, with the help of wildlife officers, were able to leash the kangaroo and guide the animal into the back of a police cruiser.

It was not immediately known how the kangaroo made its way to Fort Lauderdale, but the marsupial avoided a trip to the slammer.

Instead, the Australian tourist was taken to the South Florida Wildlife Center.

This story was originally published by Peter Burke on WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.

