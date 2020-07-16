Police capture runaway kangaroo in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police apprehended a kangaroo that was on the loose Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Residents living near North Andrews Avenue and 13th Street reported seeing a runaway kangaroo hopping through their neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale police officers arrived and, with the help of wildlife officers, were able to leash the kangaroo and guide the animal into the back of a police cruiser.

It was not immediately known how the kangaroo made its way to Fort Lauderdale, but the marsupial avoided a trip to the slammer.

Instead, the Australian tourist was taken to the South Florida Wildlife Center.

Who caught a glimpse of #FLPD’s newest mate hoping through our community this morning? Officers in District 2 worked together to safely capture this kangaroo and turn it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center. pic.twitter.com/y4rZ5QQApS — Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020

This story was originally published by Peter Burke on WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.