Police: Baton Rouge shooting leaves 1 officer dead, another seriously injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say a shooting in the Louisiana capital of Baton Rouge has left a police officer dead and a second officer wounded and fighting for his life.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told media outlets the two were shot Sunday while investigating reports of gunfire.

The chief said a suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a house in which shots were fired at a SWAT team and SWAT members returned fire.

No one was reported hurt during the standoff.

Paul identified the suspect as 36-year-old Ronnie Kato. The chief didn’t immediately say what charges Kato might face.

The identities of the officers were not immediately released, but the chief said the slain officer was a 21-year law enforcement veteran and that the wounded colleague had seven years of police work.

The officers were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, where law enforcement held an impromptu vigil as they awaited an update on the wounded officer’s condition.