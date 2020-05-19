Police arrest 'melon head' accused of stealing from gas station

LOUISA, Va. -- Police in a Virginia town have made an arrest in a caper involving a pair of what officers dubbed "melon heads."

The Louisa Police Department posted surveillance photos of the suspects and their unusual disguises on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said two suspects, who pulled up in a "Lifted" 2006 Black Toyota Tacoma pickup, stole from a Sheetz gas station at 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

The pair were wearing hollowed-out watermelon rinds on their heads complete "with holes cut out for the eyes," according to police.

Officers had asked for help cracking the caper, which was referenced as case "melon heads," but officers posted an update around 4:15 p.m. that an arrest had been made.

"Thank you to the community for all your assistance," police wrote.

Anyone with information that could help officers is asked to call Officer Taylor with the Louisa Police Department at 540-967-1234 or Crime Solvers at 1-800-346-1466.

This story was originally published by staff at WTVR.