Police: 7 people shot at Milwaukee funeral home

MILWAUKEE -- Seven people were shot at the Serenity Funeral Home in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Acting Police Chief Michael Brunson said all seven victims are in stable condition. They are male and female and range between 24 and 48 years old.

There's no word yet on what caused the shooting, and the exact circumstances that led up to it are still under investigation. Brunson said his officers continue to search for an unknown suspect.

"Our prayers are with the victims and their family members during this terrible time," Brunson said.

"This is an untenable situation. This brazen act, that was done in broad daylight, is just unacceptable in our city," Brunson added.

This article was published by WTMJ.