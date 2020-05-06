Menu

Planning normal season, NFL still forms ticket refund policy

Rick Osentoski/AP
NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Posted at 10:53 AM, May 06, 2020
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- While planning to play a full regular-season schedule, the NFL has formulated a ticket refund plan for canceled games or those held without fans.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday, a uniform baseline for full refunds on any tickets purchased directly from the clubs was prepared.

As for the secondary market, the league received pledges from Ticketmaster and SeatGeek to make full refunds available for all ticket sales within no more than 30 days of cancellation.

StubHub, however, will do so only where required by state law.

The NFL will reveal its 2020 regular-season schedule on Thursday night.

