Plan to gun down feral cattle spurs concern among ranchers

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jessica Hill/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Beef and dairy cows graze on Peter Orr's farm in Thompson, Conn., Tuesday, May 3, 2011. State agriculture departments in the region are financing a marketing study to help dairy farmers and beef producers like Orr to establish markets for locally their produced beef. But the stumbling blocks for farmers and meat processors are many: Setting up a slaughterhouse is a big investment, and local zoning rules bar such businesses. Meatpackers in New England say it's hard to compete price-wise with slaughterhouses in other states, and they have trouble keeping skilled meat cutters and other workers. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Posted at 9:07 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 11:07:47-05

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A plan by U.S. Forest Service officials to put a dent in the population of feral cattle on national forest land near the New Mexico-Arizona border is drawing fire from ranchers who say gunning down the animals from helicopters is a violation of federal law and won’t help to solve the problem.

The New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association is concerned about the ability of the wildlife agents to delineate branded from unbranded livestock, saying mistakenly killing cows with brands would amount to the taking of private property.

Environmentalists also have long voiced concerns that leaving cow carcasses on the landscape will only help condition Mexican gray wolves to prey on livestock. Ranchers worry the upcoming aerial gunning operation on the Gila National Forest could exacerbate conflicts with the endangered species.

Forest officials said Friday they are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services to remove all unbranded and unauthorized cattle from the Gila Wilderness, saying the animals pose a significant threat to sensitive habitat along streams and wetlands. A previous effort by a contractor to catch and remove wild cattle from the area netted about 20 animals.

