Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Pilot injured after FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE: In this Dec. 13, 2011 photo, a cargo handler drives a tug past a FedEx cargo plane at the FedEx hub at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Pilot injured after FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX
Posted at 6:33 AM, Aug 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-19 09:48:03-04

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A FedEx plane had to make an emergency landing at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The airport says FedEx Flight 1026, a Boeing 7677-300, landed safely after declaring an emergency Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported one of the pilots to the hospital with a non-life threatening leg injury that was sustained during the evacuation of the plane.

LAX says the aircraft wasn’t carrying any passengers.

KNBC and KTTV report that the plane was arriving in California from Newark, New Jersey, and landed at about 5 p.m.

According to KTTV, the pilots of the plane reported a problem with the landing gear before the aircraft landed and slid on its underside.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson