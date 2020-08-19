Menu

Picture book on Kamala Harris coming Aug. 25

AP
This cover image released by Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing shows “Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice,” by Nikki Grimes and illustrations by Laura Freeman available on Aug. 25. (Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing via AP)
Posted at 12:41 PM, Aug 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-19 15:41:52-04

NEW YORK (AP) — That didn’t take long. Just weeks after making history as the running mate for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris will be the subject of a new picture book.

Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing announced Wednesday that prize-winning author Nikki Grimes has written “Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice."

It features illustrations by Laura Freeman. The book comes out Aug. 25. Harris, a California Democrat, is the first Black woman and first Asian American woman named to a major party presidential ticket.

Later on Wednesday, she was scheduled to accept her nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

