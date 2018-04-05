Phoenix police shoot and kill woman who allegedly fired an AR-15 style rifle

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a woman has died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.

The incident happened near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 7 p.m.

Police say no officers were injured in the shooting.

According to police, around 6:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area.

As officers arrived, a woman reportedly ran out with an AR-15 style rifle and fired shots which prompted officers to return fire, hitting the woman.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No further information was immediately available.