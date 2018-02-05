Philadelphia upsets New England to claim first title

New England quarterback Tom Brady was gunning for his sixth Super Bowl title just a year after rallying the Patriots from a 28-6 deficit to win a Super Bowl title. But in the city that Rocky Balboa calls home, it was the underdog Philadelphia Eagles bringing home their first Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles, playing their backup quarterback, won their first ever Super Bowl on Sunday, defeating New England 41-33.

Foles found Zach Ertz for an 11-yard go-ahead touchdown pass with 2:21 left in the game to give Philadelphia a 38-33 advantage. The Eagles were unable to convert on the ensuing 2-point conversion.

With 2:09 left, Brady lost possession of the football, and Philadelphia covered up for the Eagles' only takeaway of the game. After the Eagles added a field goal, Brady had no timeouts and only 65 seconds to tie the game.

Brady was able to march his team to midfield, but his Hail Mary to the end zone landed on the ground.

Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles, who entered in relief for the injured Carson Wentz this season, made an impressive case for a starting job in 2018 after an impressive postseason. In Sunday's match, he was up to the task of going toe-to-toe with Brady.

And for 60 minutes, Brady and Foles slugged it out in one of the most offensive Super Bowls in history.

Foles, who played just his fourth postseason game in his career, looked equally as composed as Brady, who made his 37th postseason appearance. For his effort, Foles was named Super Bowl MVP.

Foles threw for 373 yards, and completed three touchdown passes. Foles also was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass.

Brady threw for 505 yards, and also completed three touchdown passes, in a losing effort. Brady's 505-yard effort marked a postseason record.