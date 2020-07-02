Petition calls on President Trump or Congress to close down Fort Hood

An online petition is calling on President Trump or Congress to close down Fort Hood.

The petition on change.org says the military post should be shut down due to its handling of the case of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

The 20-year-old soldier disappeared from post on April 22. Human remains believed to belong to her were found Tuesday in an area near the Leon River in Little River Academy.

Before her disappearance, Pfc. Guillen told friends and family she was being sexually harassed by her superior. An investigation has been started into those allegations.

One suspect in her disappearance died by suicide as officers attempted to make contact. Another suspect, a civilian and estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier, has been arrested and is currently in the Bell County jail.

The petition says Fort Hood failed her and "let her die when they claim, 'No soldier left behind.'"

As of publication, the petition has 260,000 signatures.

This story originally reported by Sydney Isenberg on kxxv.com.