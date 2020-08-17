Person presumed dead, trapped in pipe at Arizona waterpark slide

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Emergency crews are working to recover the body of a person who is presumed dead after an incident at a Scottsdale aquatic park.

Crews were at Eldorado Aquatic Park near Hayden and McDowell road early Monday morning.

The facility has a number of water features, including water slides, a play gym, and a lap pool.

Fire officials initially said personnel had been "working to free an individual trapped in a large pipe that is supporting the slides at the pool."

At the scene, crews later said it had turned into a body recovery operation.

It's unknown whether the individual is a worker or someone else at the park.

This story was originally published by Ashley Loose on KNXV in Phoenix.