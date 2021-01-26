Peeps coming back for Easter after pausing operations due to COVID-19

After pausing operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sweet, seasonal treats Peeps are coming back and just in time for Easter.

Just Born, the marshmallow treats makers, announced last September that they were temporarily suspending production of its candy brands to protect its plant workers from the coronavirus.

After taking a break for Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine's Day, the company tweeted on Monday that they were back and "ready for Easter."

In a press release, the brand said that they resumed limited production in May after implementing safety measures to focus on meeting the demand for Easter.

As they gear up for the Easter season, the company has released new specialty Peeps, including Hot Tamales.