Legendary film star Mae West is getting a documentary.

The documentary, "Mae West: Dirty Blonde" will explore the Hollywood legend's life and career, as she "climbed the ladder of success wrong by wrong to become a writer, performer and subversive agitator for social change," PBS said in a press release.

According to People , performer Bette Midler is an executive producer on the documentary.

PBS is set to air "Dirty Blonde" on June 16 at 8 p.m. ET.