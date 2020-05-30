Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Partygoer at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Scott Passmore
Patrons visit Backwater Jack&#39;s in Osage Beach over Memorial Day weekend. Video showing the gathering with limited social distancing and a lack of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic went viral.
Partygoer describes Lake of the Ozarks party drawing criticism over lack of social distancing
Posted at 5:26 PM, May 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-29 20:31:08-04

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — Health officials say they're seeking to "inform mass numbers of unknown people," after a person who attended crowded pool parties over Memorial Day weekend at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks tested positive for COVID-19.

Camden County Health Department said in a release that the resident of Boone County in mid-Missouri tested positive on Sunday after arriving at the lake area a day earlier.

Officials said there have been no reported cases of the virus linked to coronavirus in residents of Camden County, where the parties seen in videos and photos posted on social media took place.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.