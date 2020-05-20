Menu

Parts of US will see cicada outbreak this summer, experts say

One of the millions of periodical cicadas in the area clings to a leaf on Saturday, June 1, 2019 after it emerged from a 17-year hibernation in Zelienople, Pa. The insects come out of the ground once the temperature reaches optimum, then climb into trees and make a droning sound to attract mates to breed. Their activity will peak between mid-May and mid-June, and then die off about four weeks after first emerging according to the Department of Agriculture web page. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 6:18 AM, May 20, 2020
2020 is proving to be a year of Biblical proportions.

Not only is the world currently dealing with a plague — the coronavirus pandemic — but parts of the United States can expect swarms of cicadas this summer.

Experts say a massive amount of the noisy bugs will take their way to the skies after 17 years underground. They believe as many as 1.5 million cicadas may emerge in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

The insects do not pose a threat to humans, as they don't bite or sting. However, they could do significant damage to plant life, particularly trees.

