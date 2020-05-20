Parts of US will see cicada outbreak this summer, experts say

2020 is proving to be a year of Biblical proportions.

Not only is the world currently dealing with a plague — the coronavirus pandemic — but parts of the United States can expect swarms of cicadas this summer.

Experts say a massive amount of the noisy bugs will take their way to the skies after 17 years underground. They believe as many as 1.5 million cicadas may emerge in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

The insects do not pose a threat to humans, as they don't bite or sting. However, they could do significant damage to plant life, particularly trees.