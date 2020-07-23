Parents arrested after 3-year-old overdosed on fentanyl

PEORIA, AZ — An Arizona man and woman have been arrested after their three-year-old child died of an apparent fentanyl overdose.

According to court paperwork, a three-year-old child was found dead on June 14 inside a Peoria, Arizona, home by the child’s mother.

Police say Shala Durham and Ryan Konkol were interviewed by detectives after they responded to the home, and weren’t able to give a clear, consistent account of what transpired before the child was found dead.

Court paperwork shows that Durham told officers she had recently purchased Xanax from a street drug dealer, and that she was also under medical treatment of Methadone.

Durham allegedly told police that she had taken one-and-a-half pills and left the others in her purse on a table before falling asleep with the child on a living room couch. Konkol reportedly fell asleep around the same time on a separate couch. Durham said that when she woke up the next day, the child was deceased.

Search warrants were obtained for blood samples of Durham and the child’s father, Ryan Konkol.

Results for Durham and Konkol came back positive for fentanyl. A lethal amount of fentanyl was also detected in the victim’s blood.

Lab results showed the pills to be Alprazolam, which is a benzodiazepine, used to treat anxiety and as a sleep aid.

Both Durham and Konkol face one count of first-degree murder.

This article was written by