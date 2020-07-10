Menu

Pac-12 teams will play a conference-only schedule in fall 2020, following in footsteps of Big Ten

Ralph Freso/AP
FILE - This Aug. 29, 2019, file photo shows the PAC-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 Conference will allow voluntary workouts on campus for all sports beginning June 15, subject to the decision of each individual school and where allowed by local and state guidelines, the conference announced Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jul 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-10 19:21:11-04

The Pac-12 Conference announced Friday that member athletic teams in several sports — including football — would play a limited schedule against only conference opponents.

The conference also announced that it was delaying the start of mandatory athletic activities "until a series of health and safety indicators...provided sufficient positive data to enable a move to a second phase of return-to-play activities."

The conference did not say in its statement what those "indicators" were.

Men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball teams will also be limited to a conference-only schedule this fall.

The Pac-12 added that it would honor scholarships for players who choose to sit out the season for fear of contracting the virus.

The conference's decision eliminates a number of high-profile non-conference matchups that would have netted members' schools a significant paycheck from broadcasters. It could also negatively impact any Pac-12 football team's chance of playing in a postseason bowl game.

The decision comes a day after the Big Ten made a similar announcement. The Ivy League announced earlier this week that its athletic teams would not compete in the fall.

