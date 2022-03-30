Owl visits the Great Falls Eyecam (video)

Watch
Owl visits the Great Falls Eyecam (March 30, 2022)
Posted at 2:45 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 17:45:45-04

GREAT FALLS — The KRTV Great Falls Eyecam - perched atop the U.S. Bank building downtown - is usually used to check on weather conditions.

Sometimes, however, the camera catches something a bit unusual - sometimes a spider or moth, or occasionally a bird.

And early on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, it was something even a bit more rare - an owl!

You can check out the current view of the camera at krtv.org/Eyecams.

