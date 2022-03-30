Owl visits the Great Falls Eyecam (video)

GREAT FALLS — The KRTV Great Falls Eyecam - perched atop the U.S. Bank building downtown - is usually used to check on weather conditions.
Sometimes, however, the camera catches something a bit unusual - sometimes a spider or moth, or occasionally a bird.
And early on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, it was something even a bit more rare - an owl!
You can check out the current view of the camera at krtv.org/Eyecams.
