Our species might have reached Europe earlier than thought

Scientists say human bones found in a Bulgarian cave indicate that our species came to Europe thousands of years earlier than previously thought.

Two studies published Monday say bones and a tooth from four Homo sapiens date back as far as 46,000 years ago, along with rhino, bear and lion bones. The previous oldest human bones were around 40,000 years old.

This means that Homo sapiens and the now-extinct Neanderthals were both in Europe at the same time for several thousands of years, longer than once figured.