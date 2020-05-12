Menu

Our species might have reached Europe earlier than thought

© Tsenka Tsanova, License: CC-BY-SA 2.0
Tsenka Tsanova/AP
This image provided by Tsenka Tsanova in May 2020 shows stone artifacts from the Initial Upper Paleolithic discovered in the Bacho Kiro Cave in Bulgaria. Two new studies Monday, May 11, 2020, show that Homo sapiens bones found in the Bulgarian cave date back to as far as 46,000 years ago, which is thousands of years earlier than previous human fossils in Europe.(Tsenka Tsanova via AP)
Posted at 7:33 PM, May 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-11 22:33:40-04

Scientists say human bones found in a Bulgarian cave indicate that our species came to Europe thousands of years earlier than previously thought.

Two studies published Monday say bones and a tooth from four Homo sapiens date back as far as 46,000 years ago, along with rhino, bear and lion bones. The previous oldest human bones were around 40,000 years old.

This means that Homo sapiens and the now-extinct Neanderthals were both in Europe at the same time for several thousands of years, longer than once figured.

