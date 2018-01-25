Oprah not interested in presidential run

Oprah: 'I don't have the DNA' for presidential bid

10:10 AM, Jan 25, 2018

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Oprah Winfrey arrives with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kevin Winter
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATLANTA (AP) - Oprah Winfrey says she's not interested in a presidential bid despite Democrats' continuing buzz about the billionaire media icon.
    
Winfrey tells InStyle magazine in a newly published interview that she hears the encouragement but doesn't "have the DNA" for a White House run. She says she's "very secure and confident" in her life already.
    
The 63-year-old is among the wealthiest businesswomen in the country and is one of the world's most recognizable black women.
    
The interview with InStyle's Laura Brown came several weeks before Winfrey gave a widely hailed speech at the Golden Globes awards. She focused her remarks on racial and gender equality, spawning the #Oprah2020 Twitter hashtag that trended for days.
    
InStyle's March cover features Winfrey and the headline: 'Hello, Madam President?'

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top