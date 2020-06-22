Only one in-person polling place open Tuesday in each of Kentucky's 2 biggest cities

Kentucky's statewide primary is Tuesday, and those wanting to vote in person could be in for a long wait. Louisville and Lexington, the state's two largest cities, each have only one in-person polling location.

The state's primary was postponed more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, and elections officials allowed all voters to vote by mail using absentee ballots. They have also cut down the list of in-person voting locations to just 170 statewide. According to the Kentucky secretary of state, they typically have around 3,700 polling locations.

The changes have prompted responses from politicians, celebrities and activists who accuse the state of voter suppression.

Said it last week about GA. This is SYSTEMIC RACISM and OPPRESSION. So angry man. 😤😤😤 #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏾 #MoreThanaVote 🖐🏾 https://t.co/o9440Ugyzv — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2020

Secretary of State Michael Adams' website states "We are not restricting rights; we are expanding them" with the changes to this primary; including absentee ballots for the entire state, in-person early voting available, and in-person election day drop-off and voting. Secretary Adams appeared to take the criticism in stride Monday afternoon, replying to people about voting locations and safety precautions.

I've ticked off Lebron James, Reese Witherspoon and Hillary Clinton. All @GovAndyBeshear could muster was a brief spat with Tupac Shakur. Gov. Beshear and I have made it both safe and easy to vote. Please return your absentee ballot now, or vote in-person today or tomorrow. — KY Sec. of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) June 22, 2020

Full election results for the state of Kentucky will not be posted until June 30; however, some precincts may report their results earlier, including on the night of the election.

This story was originally reported by Jordan Mickle on LEX18.com