Only one in-person polling place open Tuesday in each of Kentucky's 2 biggest cities

Posted at 3:32 PM, Jun 22, 2020
Kentucky's statewide primary is Tuesday, and those wanting to vote in person could be in for a long wait. Louisville and Lexington, the state's two largest cities, each have only one in-person polling location.

The state's primary was postponed more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, and elections officials allowed all voters to vote by mail using absentee ballots. They have also cut down the list of in-person voting locations to just 170 statewide. According to the Kentucky secretary of state, they typically have around 3,700 polling locations.

The changes have prompted responses from politicians, celebrities and activists who accuse the state of voter suppression.

Secretary of State Michael Adams' website states "We are not restricting rights; we are expanding them" with the changes to this primary; including absentee ballots for the entire state, in-person early voting available, and in-person election day drop-off and voting. Secretary Adams appeared to take the criticism in stride Monday afternoon, replying to people about voting locations and safety precautions.

Full election results for the state of Kentucky will not be posted until June 30; however, some precincts may report their results earlier, including on the night of the election.

This story was originally reported by Jordan Mickle on LEX18.com

