Only 66% of millennials firmly believe Earth is round, poll finds

A new survey has found that a third of young millennials in the U.S. aren’t convinced the Earth is actually round.

YouGov, a British market research firm, polled 8,215 adults in the United States to find out America's views on the shape of the Earth.

The question asked individuals to categorize their thoughts surrounding the shape of the Earth in the options below.

I have always believed the earth is round I always thought the world is round, but more recently I am skeptical/have doubts I always thought the world is flat, but more recently I am skeptical/have doubts\ I have always believed the world is flat Other/Not sure

Only 66 percent of people ages 18-24 answered that they “always believe the world is round.” Nine percent have doubts. Two percent truly believe the earth is flat and a disturbing 16 percent don't know what shape the earth is.