One man, five children killed in suspected 'domestic incident' in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma are investigating an incident that led to the death of one man and five children early Tuesday morning.

According to the Muskogee Police Department, officers responded to a call that multiple people had been shot at a home at around 1:30 a.m. local time Tuesday morning.

When police arrived they found a person with a gun. An officer fired a shot that missed its target. The suspect fled the scene, but an officer gave chase and eventually took the suspect into custody.

Inside the home, officers found a man and four children dead. Emergency crews transported a fifth child to a Tulsa hospital by helicopter, who later died.

Police say a woman is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries at a Tulsa hospital.

Police confirmed that the suspect is related to the victims but did not confirm how they are related.

The Muskogee police chief said he believes the shooting is a "domestic incident."

Muskogee police are investigating and said they'll release more information as it develops.

This story was originally published by Caitlin Huggins on KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma.