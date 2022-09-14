Watch Now
One injured after package explodes on Boston's Northeastern University

Posted at 10:35 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 13:35:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police and first responders says one person had minor injuries after a package exploded on Boston's Northeastern University.

The package exploded near the campus's Creative Writing Program Building and one class had to be evacuated, according to authorities.

Police also say a second package was found at the scene and later disarmed by a bomb squad.

"A search revealed a second similar package that was ultimately rendered safe by our bomb squad. I will tell you that the scene is secure and that the investigation is ongoing." explained Boston Police Department's Felipe Colon.

