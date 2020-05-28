One dead, several fires set as protests calling for justice for George Floyd turn violent

Protests calling for justice for George Floyd turned violent on Wednesday night, as fires were set, and one person was killed, according to The Associated Press.

According to WCCO-TV in Minneapolis, one person was shot to death amid the protests on Wednesday night. One person is in custody. The Associated Press reports that police are investigating the shooting death as a homicide.

Video taken by KSTP-TV in St. Paul confirmed that there were multiple fires set around Minneapolis on Wednesday night. KSTP reports that an Auto Zone store was among the structures that were set ablaze.

Additional video showed looting at several businesses in the area, including at a local Target store.

Protests weren't limited to Minneapolis. In Los Angeles, protesters took to the 101 freeway and shut down traffic. They also damaged a California Highway Patrol car.

The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on Monday evening. Bystander video allegedly taken his arrest shows a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes, despite Floyd's repeated insistence that he couldn't breathe. Police said Floyd later died at a local hospital.

On Tuesday, four police officers involved in the arrest were fired. Floyd's family has called for the officers to face charges. The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.